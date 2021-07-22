Stock Traders Buy High Volume of TransUnion Put Options (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,132 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,286% compared to the average daily volume of 226 put options.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $115.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $116.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in TransUnion by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in TransUnion by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in TransUnion by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

