Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been given a €112.00 ($131.76) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

SBS traded down €0.80 ($0.94) on Thursday, reaching €116.40 ($136.94). The stock had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253. Stratec has a 12-month low of €94.40 ($111.06) and a 12-month high of €145.00 ($170.59). The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €113.84. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.20.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

