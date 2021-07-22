Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.
Stryker stock opened at $258.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.24. The company has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $268.04.
In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
