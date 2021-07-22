Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Stryker stock opened at $258.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.24. The company has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

