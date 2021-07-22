Sun Life Financial Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Desjardins reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $49,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

