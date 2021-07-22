Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.30% from the stock’s current price.
Sunlight Financial stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $16.66.
About Sunlight Financial
