Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives $45.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.47. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,645,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,319,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,085,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,810,000 after purchasing an additional 74,144 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,021,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,841,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

