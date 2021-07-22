SVB Leerink Comments on Bruker Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bruker in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRKR. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bruker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bruker by 483.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Bruker by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 77,888 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

