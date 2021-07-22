SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report released on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.71). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.32. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.20.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $72,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $39,648,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $16,768,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 338,080 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 313,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

