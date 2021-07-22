SVB Leerink Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.00) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.52). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.45.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $125.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.53. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2,139.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 88,521 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.6% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $31,345,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

