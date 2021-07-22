Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

SZLMY opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $26.58.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.