Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

SYKE stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.