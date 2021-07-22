Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.49 Million

Analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce sales of $66.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.13 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $76.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $278.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.53 million to $279.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $294.79 million, with estimates ranging from $292.62 million to $296.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.93. 8,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,366. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.