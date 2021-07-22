Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

SYY stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.94. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.53%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.