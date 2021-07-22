T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Coverage Initiated at DZ Bank

Research analysts at DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.96.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS opened at $144.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.74. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 260,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,674,000 after buying an additional 76,322 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.