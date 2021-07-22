Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

TRHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,974. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,811,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,059,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,801,000 after buying an additional 48,094 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after buying an additional 273,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,260,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,795,000 after buying an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

