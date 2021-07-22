Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) dropped 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.12. Approximately 358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 294,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSHA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.19.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $762.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.