TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.13.

Shares of TRP opened at C$60.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$59.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$66.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 138.31%.

In related news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,464.02. Insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $198,319 over the last 90 days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

