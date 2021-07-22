TD Securities Cuts Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$98.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$73.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$37.15 and a 1 year high of C$91.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.41. The company has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.65.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Linamar will post 8.1538193 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is 7.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose sold 1,734 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.55, for a total value of C$134,471.70. Also, Senior Officer Roger Fulton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$532,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,416.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

