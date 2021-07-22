TD Securities Raises Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target to C$68.00

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$68.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$48.79.

Shares of MX opened at C$41.92 on Monday. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$24.44 and a 12-month high of C$62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.70.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.6420208 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is -11.14%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

