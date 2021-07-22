TD Securities Raises Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$18.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Mullen Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.23.
MTL traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.39. 488,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$8.28 and a one year high of C$13.95.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
