TD Securities Raises Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$18.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Mullen Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.23.

MTL traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.39. 488,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$8.28 and a one year high of C$13.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 EPS for the current year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

