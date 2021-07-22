TD Securities Trims Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Target Price to C$3.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 50.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$4.04.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Shares of TRZ stock opened at C$6.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$230.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of C$3.56 and a 52 week high of C$7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.78.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -4.1859296 EPS for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.