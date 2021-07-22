Tecsys (TSE:TCS) PT Raised to C$55.00 at National Bankshares

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$49.30 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tecsys in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TCS traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,823. Tecsys has a 12-month low of C$25.75 and a 12-month high of C$66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$725.25 million and a P/E ratio of 101.45.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

