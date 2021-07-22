Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $389.87. 3,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,851. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.70.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.50.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

