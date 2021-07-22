Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.02.

Tellurian stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.38. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. Analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

