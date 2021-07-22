Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Holdings Reduced by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP lowered its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 65.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100,000 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises approximately 14.1% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $22,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,244,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after buying an additional 787,836 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,989,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TME traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $11.56. 190,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,993,925. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TME shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

