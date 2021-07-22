TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 250,000 Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Shares of SRNGU traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,101. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

