TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 300,000 Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIIXU. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,000,000.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Shares of GIIXU stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,844. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIIXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.