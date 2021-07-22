TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Cuts Stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.’s holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $249,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAAC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,707. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

