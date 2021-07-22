TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lowered its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 1.17% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 33,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,853. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

