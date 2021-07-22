TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases 93,717 Shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,717 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 1.02% of ACE Convergence Acquisition worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,203,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,899,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,853,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 423.3% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 469,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 379,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

ACEV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,017. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

