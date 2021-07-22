TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 500,000 Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 1.39% of Bespoke Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSPE. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,471,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSPE stock remained flat at $$11.07 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,233,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,226. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Several analysts recently commented on BSPE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

About Bespoke Capital Acquisition

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

