TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Sells 86,980 Shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,980 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.’s holdings in BowX Acquisition were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $48,565,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $43,548,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BowX Acquisition by 26,312.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,061 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $15,403,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $12,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BowX Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BOWX traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,160. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX).

Receive News & Ratings for BowX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.