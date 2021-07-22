Terra (LUNA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $244.56 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Terra has a total market capitalization of $3.08 billion and approximately $244.56 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $7.36 or 0.00022778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007758 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 995,672,316 coins and its circulating supply is 418,442,275 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

