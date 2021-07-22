TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TLOG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TLOG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TLOG opened at $0.02 on Thursday. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02.
TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
