Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Texas Instruments has raised its dividend by 75.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $194.24 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.