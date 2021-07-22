Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $9.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.95. The stock had a trading volume of 515,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $170.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.45.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

