Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $9.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,382. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $170.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

