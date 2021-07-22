Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $220.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.45.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $9.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.38. 284,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

