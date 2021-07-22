The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of AZEK opened at $37.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.42.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,776 shares of company stock worth $10,632,993 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The AZEK by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The AZEK by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,657,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

