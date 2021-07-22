The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $358,714,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,012,000 after acquiring an additional 200,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,870,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,618,000 after acquiring an additional 83,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

