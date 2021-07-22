The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$84.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$77.38. 1,987,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,333. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$53.54 and a 12 month high of C$82.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.