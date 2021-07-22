The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.000-$22.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAM. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Boston Beer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,215.00.

NYSE:SAM traded up $17.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $947.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,085. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,019.22. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $653.06 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

