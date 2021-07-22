The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

The Buckle stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.19. The Buckle has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.47.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Buckle will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,504.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,875. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 111,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

