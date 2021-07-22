The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHEF. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 239,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,514. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,741,924.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440,692.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,571 shares of company stock worth $11,784,005. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

