The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,283 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX opened at $178.84 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $170.50 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.33.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.