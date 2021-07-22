The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NAPA. raised their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NAPA opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $32,401,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $24,703,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $22,962,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $14,706,000. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

