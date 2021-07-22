The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Up 22.5% in June

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of EL opened at $323.08 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $187.75 and a 52-week high of $328.65. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.96.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

