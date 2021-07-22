The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Doximity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Get Doximity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $55.69 on Monday. Doximity has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

In other news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.