The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 196,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after purchasing an additional 454,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $35.64.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

