The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IPG. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

IPG stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

